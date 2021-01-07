Llama corralled in Massachusetts
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) – Whose llama is this?
That’s the question authorities in Massachusetts are asking after a passerby had a recent encounter with one. Patrick Boddy was driving through Newburyport when he spotted a male gray-and-white llama off an interstate.
The Boston Globe reports Boddy says the llama seemed “very chill” when he came across it.
He summoned an animal control worker who called around to local farms to see if any were missing a llama. None were. At this point, authorities are still trying to find out who owns the llama.