Loaded gun found in Manhattan jail that housed Jeffrey Epstein
Photo: NY State Sex Offender Registry
Federal investigators found a loaded gun Thursday in the same Manhattan jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself last summer, CBS New York reports, citing the federal Bureau of Prisons.
The discovery was made a week into a lockdown that was put in place after officials learned a gun might have been smuggled in, the bureau said, adding that a sizable amount of contraband was found, as well. It included cell phones, narcotics and homemade weapons.
The Metropolitan Correctional Center has housed high-profile inmates including Epstein and Michael Avenatti.
The lockdown had inmates confined to their cells without access to their lawyers and meant all visitations were cancelled, The Associated Press said.
The prisons bureau said lawyer visits might resume Friday and almost certainly will by next week. Family visits could resume as soon as this week, officials added.
Attorney General William Barr named a new head of the bureau last week. It’s been under intense scrutiny since Epstein died by suicide in August. But it’s been beset for years by violence, serious misconduct and a chronic staffing shortage, the AP points out.
“Federal prosecutors allege that the two correctional officers assigned to watch Epstein’s unit were snoozing and shopping on the internet when he took his own life in his cell in August, and later forged records to make it look like they checked in on him,” the AP notes.