Local Jewish congregation leaders to meet with FBI, local law enforcement

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Rabbis and leaders of local Jewish institutions plan to meet with FBI and local law enforcement agencies in the wake of the fatal shooting rampage at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“Like many institutions and religious communities, we have had a relationship with the FBI and law enforcement, and so they immediately reached out,” said Ronit Sherwin, CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio.

She told KTSA News the meeting will be later this week “just to assess and review everyone’s security policies and make sure everyone is up to date and doing everything possible to keep our community safe.”

Sherwin says there’s been a tremendous outpour of support from the local community following the shooting Saturday that left 11 people dead at the Pittsburgh synagogue.

“We’ve received emails and calls from our friends in various denominations in the Christian community, also from the Muslim community and the Sheikh community and all sorts of other individuals, said Sherwin.

She said it’s a heartwarming reflection of the city of San Antonio.

“The rabbis and the congregations in the area also have received an outpour of support,” Sherwin said.

A memorial for the victims of the deadly rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh is scheduled Tuesday evening here in San Antonio.

“It’s an opportunity for folks to come together in the aftermath of the horrible tragedy that happened in Pittsburgh,” she said.

The memorial gathering is organized by the Jewish Federation, Chabad Center for Jewish Life and Learning, Congregation Rodfei Sholom, congregation Agudas Achim, Temple Beth-El and Temple Chai. People of all faiths are invited to come together to offer words of comfort and prayers for peace at 7 Tuesday evening at Temple Beth-El on Belknap Place.