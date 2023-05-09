Locally heavy rain through Wednesday, possible flooding before and during weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is a disturbance over San Antonio right now that is expected to bring continued showers over much of South-Central Texas for the remainder of this week.

Showers could be heavy at times, and the National Weather Service says a chance of flooding could pick up later in the week as rain clouds hang overhead while moving slowly.

Rains will continue to fall Tuesday night through Wednesday along and east of I-35 and I-37. The primary risks at this time will be heavy rain, strong winds and possibly large hail.

Both flash flooding and flooding will become a greater issue as excessive rainfall is expected Friday through Sunday.

Weather forecasters say now is the time to prepare for the possibility of flooding if you live in low-lying areas or in places prone to flooding.

In the event you are driving a car and come across a road submerged, it is best to turn around in favor of a safer route. As little as six inches of moving water can pick up some vehicles and carry them away.

We will keep you posted on the changing weather conditions.