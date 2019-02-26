Lone Star out with new low alcohol, low calorie beer
By Texas News Radio
Feb 26, 2019 @ 3:34 PM
Photo: Lone Star Brewing Company

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — The “national beer of Texas” is out with what it is calling a beer that’s “brewed for Texas easy drinking.”

Lone Star Brewing Co. announced Tuesday the new Lone Star 24|7 beer that offers a lower ABV.

“Texans are looking for lighter beers that they can enjoy while coming together and spending time outdoors, gathering with friends and family, or maintaining an active, more health-conscious lifestyle,” said Elkin Vasco, Lone Star Beer Brand Manager. “We are thrilled to launch Lone Star 24|7 and feel Texas beer advocates will be too.”

The beer will be 2.1% ABV and 68 calories.

“Lone Star 24|7 is brewed with the contemporary Texan lifestyle in mind,” stated Vasco. “It’s delicious and easy going so everyone can always enjoy it, so please get out there and enjoy everything Texas has to offer, 24|7.”

Lone Star is owned by the Pabst Brewing Company.

