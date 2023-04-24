KTSA KTSA Logo

Lone Star Task Force captures man wanted for shooting at Windcrest Police officer

By Don Morgan
April 24, 2023 10:18AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of firing a gun at a Windcrest Police officer during a high speed chase last month has been caught.

Jeremiah Corrales was caught Friday, April 21.

He’s being charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and felony gun possession.

The charges are from a March 28 incident on Walzem Road. Officers were were trying to stop Corrales but he refused to pull over. He also shot at the officer before speeding away. Corrales eventually crashed his vehicle a short distance away but he got out of his car and ran away.

Corralles was caught by a member of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force.

The Windcrest Police Department didn’t say where Corrales was captured.

 

