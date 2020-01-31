Longhorn cattle drive to lead Western Heritage Parade through downtown San Antonio
Longhorn Cattle Drive-Downtown San Antonio/San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Downtown San Antonio will take a step back in time when a herd of longhorns leads the Western Heritage Parade down Houston Street Saturday.
It’s the kick-off to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo which opens Feb. 6 and continues through Feb. 23. In addition to longhorn cattle, the parade will include horses, Texas Heritage Riders, the Fort Hood 1st Cavalry Division, bands and stagecoaches.
“No rubber tire vehicles are allowed in this parade,” said Lauren Sides with the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. “We want to keep it as authentic as possible to celebrate our Western heritage.”
The longhorn cattle drive and parade will start at 11 a.m. on the western edge of downtown on Houston Street near The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio and head east on Houston Street to Travis, back onto Houston Street to Alamo Plaza and it will end at Hemisfair Park.
“We’ll have a lot of activities before and after the parade, including a Vaquero (cowboy) cookoff,” said Sides.
A wrangler breakfast is scheduled from 9 to noon at La Villita. A Vaquero cookoff will begin right after the parade at Hemisfair with plenty of entertainment and vendor booths into the night