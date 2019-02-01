Longhorn cattle drive will mooooooove through downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Downtown San Antonio will look like a scene from an old western movie when a herd of Texas Longhorns moooooooves down Houston Street this weekend.

The Western Heritage Parade and Longhorn Cattle Drive will begin at 11 tomorrow morning under IH 35 on West Houston Street. It will head east to Alamo St and proceed to La Villita. In addition to Longhorns, the parade will include the Fort Hood 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Sam Houston Caisson and Texas Heritage Riders.

The activities begin at 9 a.m. with a 5K Run/Walk at La Villita. The Rodeo Wrangler Breakfast is from 9 a.m. to noon with chuck wagon biscuits and gravy, kids’ games and family activities.

The inaugural Vaquero Cook-Off with live music and food is scheduled from noon to 9 pm.

The activities herald the coming of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo February 7-24.

Here’s a YouTube video posted by Cat Lodge two years ago.