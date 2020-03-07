      Weather Alert

Longtime sportscaster Ed Ingles dies at age 87

Associated Press
Mar 6, 2020 @ 10:15pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime sportscaster Ed Ingles has died. Ingles helped pioneer sports updates on radio during a 60-year broadcasting career. He was a former sports director for WCBS in New York and most recently was the professional in residence at Hofstra University’s radio station. He also was an analyst on NFL and college basketball games. He covered golf, tennis, horse racing, auto racing and several Olympics. He sent dozens of broadcasters, producers, directors and engineers into the broadcasting field. Ed Ingles was 87.

