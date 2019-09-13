Look for Superman, Wonder Woman and Coco on the River Walk this weekend
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Volunteers are putting the final touches on floats for the first-ever Diez y Seis River Parade Saturday night.
Bill Drain with the Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation says more than a dozen floats will feature superheroes and cosplayers.
“There’s a total of 15 floats and each will have a different superhero, from Batman and Superman to Wonder Woman,” said Drain.
Coco, the character from the Pixar movie, and dancers from the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio will be there, too.
“It’s all about getting our message out about superheroes and education and how we raise money for scholarships,” said the former Rey Feo.
The entertainment is scheduled to begin at 7 pm Saturday at the Arneson River Theatre, followed by the Diez y Seis River Parade at 8 o’clock.
A Diez y Seis street parade will take place earlier in the day starting at 10 a.m. on Guadalupe Street. It will end with a festival at Plaza Guadalupe.
Those are just some of the activities planned for San Antonio’s Diez y Seis de Septiembre (16th of September) celebration. September 16 is the day Mexico celebrates its independence from Spain.