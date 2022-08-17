Biden’s catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal has cost American lives, has created a humanitarian crisis and has left 800 Americans stranded in the middle of war without food and water. The Taliban controls large parts of the country, especially south of Kabul. And none of that matters to Joe, because he thinks it is somehow his legacy. It’s been a year since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, was it any better in hindsight? For more information, Lars speaks with Monica Crowley, who is the Former United States Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs, under president Trump with a PhD in International Affairs from Columbia University.

The post Looking back a year later, does the Afghanistan withdrawal look any better? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.