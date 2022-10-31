KTSA KTSA Logo

Looming Diesel Shortage Comes With Dire Consequences

By Lars Larson
October 31, 2022 4:16PM CDT
Democrats fret about the price of gas yet remain hostile to domestic production. Their next step may be a relic of the 1970s energy crisis — a ban on oil exports. With sky high fuel prices, and a breakdown of America’s supply chain, the last thing we need is a shortage of diesel, but is there  a shortage of the fuel that powers our biggest transportation machines, or is something else at play? For more information, Lars speaks with Mark Fitz, owner and operator of Star Oil Co, in Portland, Oregon.

 

