Loop 1604 from FM 78 to I-10 E expansion proposed this week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation held a public hearing on the proposed expansion of Loop 1604 from FM 78 to I-10 East this week.
The proposed facelift would expand Loop 1604 from a four-lane divided highway to four lane expressway with main lanes, frontage roads and sidewalks. The frontage road would include cyclist accommodations. The intersections of Loop 1604 at FM 78 and Lower Seguin Road would be reconfigured, and new overpasses would be constructed at various cross streets.
TxDOT Public Information Officer Laura Lopez said the goal of the expansion is to rework the area in an effort to keep up with population growth and density in the east side of San Antonio.
Lopez said that, in 2050, this segment of roads in the city is expected to see 58,500 vehicles. In 2019, the traffic volume was 41,000, up from 27,000 vehicles in 2010 and only 9,400 vehicles in the 1990s.
“It’s going to be like the north side of the city, the traffic is just going to get worse,” Lopez said.
The project first came to light in 2018 and there will be an environmental impact report done later this year. Construction is expected to begin in 2025.