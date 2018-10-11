Lost San Antonio lizard returned to owner
By Dennis Foley
Oct 11, 2018 @ 2:03 PM
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A lizard affectionately named ‘Godzilla’ that was found at the Brackenridge golf course this week has been returned to its owner.

Animal Care Services says the giant tegu lizard, whose name is actually Dottie, was stolen from a southeast side home back in August.

Her owner is a local Army veteran and lives near Highland Hills High School.  He says Dottie was in her crate sunning in his backyard when she was stolen.

The department says the apparent thief broke the cage lock and took her, breaking a fence in the process.

The owner had been looking for her ever since the heist.  A family member saw the news coverage about the found lizard.

ACS says Dottie immediately curled up on her owner’s chest when he got her.

They say anyone who has a pet go missing should always check the shelter kennels.

