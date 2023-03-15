KTSA KTSA Logo

Lotto Texas Jackpot expands to $53.5 million

By Don Morgan
March 15, 2023 7:20AM CDT
Share
Lotto Texas Jackpot expands to $53.5 million
Lotto Texas Winner/Photo-Texas Lottery

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Someone in Texas could wake up with a huge bank account Thursday morning.

Lotto Texas says the top prize in Wednesday night’s drawing is an estimated $53.5 million.

That marks the game’s largest jackpot in over a decade. Still far from the biggest Lotto Texas jackpot in history which was $145 million back in June of 2004.

By the way, if you win Wednesday night, the cash pay out is estimated at $33.1 million.

Lotto Texas drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evening at 10:12 p.m.

More about:
Texas Lotto

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio police arrest capital murder suspect
2

Residents who witnessed deadly dog attack on San Antonio's West Side reportedly receiving death threats
3

One injured when men kicked out of San Antonio bar return with guns and get into shootout with security guard
4

11-year-old boy finds gun, accidentally shoots himself in the head
5

Police search for missing 14 year old last seen at Family Dollar in Converse