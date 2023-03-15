Lotto Texas Jackpot expands to $53.5 million

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Someone in Texas could wake up with a huge bank account Thursday morning.

Lotto Texas says the top prize in Wednesday night’s drawing is an estimated $53.5 million.

That marks the game’s largest jackpot in over a decade. Still far from the biggest Lotto Texas jackpot in history which was $145 million back in June of 2004.

By the way, if you win Wednesday night, the cash pay out is estimated at $33.1 million.

Lotto Texas drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evening at 10:12 p.m.