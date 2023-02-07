Lotto Texas Jackpot is now largest on continent, 2nd largest in the world

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No, you did not misread the headline: The Lotto Texas Jackpot is worth more than any current lottery in North America and it is second only to a lottery jackpot currently up for grabs in Italy.

The jackpot for the Wednesday, Feb. 8 Lotto Texas drawing has rolled to an estimated $39.5 million before tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing, which is advertising a jackpot worth an estimated $31 million. Keep in mind an out-of-state player won Monday night’s Powerball jackpot, thus leaving Lotto Texas at the top in North America. Wednesday’s Lotto Texas drawing offers an estimated cash value of $23.9 million.

“It’s a thrilling time for our players, as the Lotto Texas jackpot has emerged as the largest lottery prize available on the continent, which can only be won by a Texas Lottery player,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We’re hopeful that at least one player wins the biggest jackpot the game has seen in more than two years and I’m looking forward to congratulating the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2023. As anticipation continues to grow during this jackpot run, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 62nd in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing. This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the Sept. 30, 2020 drawing when it reached an estimated $47 million, which was claimed by a Seguin resident who purchased the winning ticket at Pic N Pac 10 in Seguin.

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multi-million-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.