Louisiana high school principal accused of indecent conduct

Associated Press
Feb 20, 2020 @ 2:59pm

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a high school principal is accused of producing juvenile pornography, indecent behavior with juveniles and other crimes. A news release says 54-year-old Brian Biggs was arrested Thursday at his home in Bossier City and is being held on $1 million bond. The Claiborne Parish School Board had no comment on the arrest of Biggs, who is prinicipal at Summerfield High School.  A state police spokesman says he doesn’t know whether Biggs has an attorney who could speak for him.

