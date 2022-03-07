“Love Letters” To Homeowners Is Constitutionally Protected

Why did the judge rule against Oregon over “love letters” from prospective homebuyers? A federal judge has ruled that the Oregon law banning so-called “love letters” violates free speech between real estate brokers and prospective homebuyers. The law was passed last year, becoming the first state to ban real estate brokers from transmitting non-customary communications between home buyers and sellers due to fears that love letters might be used to discriminate in housing transactions, but without any evidence of such discrimination. For more information, Lars speaks with Pacific Legal Foundation Constitutional Law Attorney Daniel Ortner.
