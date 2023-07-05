Love-triangle results in shooting death on Southside, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An apparent love-triangle is believed to be the cause of a fatal shooting Wednesday morning on the Southside.

The shooting took place at a home on Pelican Landing in the Mission Del Lago neighborhood.

Suspicion over infidelity between a couple quickly escalated to violence when another male showed up at the home around 9:30 am.

“The male who lives at the house gets into some type of altercation with the male who shows up at the house, shoots and kills the individual who shows up at the house,” says San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

McManus also says the man who showed up at the home was armed with a handgun.

The man living there retrieved a rifle and opened fire; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men are in their late 20s or early 30s.

Two other women, a girl in her teens and the woman at the center of the conflict were in the home at the time.

The man suspected of the shooting is now in custody and was taken downtown for questioning.

The investigation into the shooting is on-going at this time.

KTSA is following the story closely and will bring you updates as they become available.