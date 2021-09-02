Low level at Edwards Aquifer creates water restrictions in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Stage 1 water restrictions are in effect in New Braunfels.
New Braunfels Utilities says as of September 1, they have to put the regulations in place for the second time this year due to the low water level of the Edwards Aquifer.
Stage 1 restrictions means you can use a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose, or drip irrigation system on any day at any time.
But use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends and on certain weekdays, depending on your address.
The schedule for use of sprinkler or irrigation systems for Stage 1:
Addresses ending 0 or 1: Monday
Addresses ending 2 or 3: Tuesday
Addresses ending 4 or 5: Wednesday
Addresses ending 6 or 7: Thursday
Addresses ending 8 or 9: Friday
“New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) encourages year-round water conservation; however, the New Braunfels Water Conservation and Drought Management Plan allows NBU to put water conservation measures in place when the aquifer reading meets specific trigger points,” said Chief Communications and Strategy Officer, Melissa Krause. “Customers can visit nbutexas.com to keep up with the water stage and to access a variety of tools to help manage their utility bills.”