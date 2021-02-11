Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick prioritizes Star Spangled Banner Protection Act
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced that the Star Spangled Banner Protection Act,
Senate Bill 4, will be among his legislative priorities this session.
The bill is aimed at ensuring that “the national anthem is played at all events which receive public funding.”
The Star Spangled Banner Protection Act had not been filed at the time of Patrick’s announcement Wednesday, which came after it was revealed that the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise has not played the national anthem at home games this season, a decision made by owner Mark Cuban.
“It is hard to believe this could happen in Texas, but Mark Cuban’s actions of yesterday made it clear that we must specify that in Texas we play the national anthem before all
major events,” Patrick said. “In this time when so many things divide us, sports are one thing that bring us together — right, left, black, white and brown.”
Patrick believes the legislation has broad support.
“I am certain it will pass, and the Star Spangled Banner will not be threatened in the Lone Star State again.”
The NBA says the Mavericks will resume playing the national anthem at home games.
Cuban says he had decided not to play the Star Spangled Banner after hearing from members of the community believe it doesn’t represent them.
“We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country, but we also loudly hear the voices of those who feel that the anthem does not represent them,” said Cuban. “We feel that their voices need to be respected and heard, because they have not been.”
He said moving forward, he hopes that people will take the passion they have for this issue and apply the same energy to listen to those who feel differently.
“Only then we can move forward and have courageous conversations that move this country forward and find what unites us,” said Cuban.