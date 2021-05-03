Lubbock votes to ban abortion, setting up likely legal fight
Abortion Law
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Lubbock voters have approved a measure aimed at outlawing abortion in the West Texas city.
The move is likely to draw a lawsuit from opponents who say it is an unconstitutional ban on the procedure.
Residents voted Saturday to declare Lubbock a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”
According to the unofficial results from Lubbock County, the proposition was approved with 62% of the vote.
The City Council last year rejected a similar proposal over concerns that it would be unenforceable and tie the city up in costly litigation.
It’s unclear when the ordinance will go into effect but Mayor Dan Pope says it could be as soon as June 1st.