      Weather Alert

Lubbock votes to ban abortion, setting up likely legal fight

Associated Press
May 3, 2021 @ 4:30am
Abortion Law

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Lubbock voters have approved a measure aimed at outlawing abortion in the West Texas city.

The move is likely to draw a lawsuit from opponents who say it is an unconstitutional ban on the procedure.

Residents voted Saturday to declare Lubbock a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

According to the unofficial results from Lubbock County, the proposition was approved with 62% of the vote.

The City Council last year rejected a similar proposal over concerns that it would be unenforceable and tie the city up in costly litigation.

It’s unclear when the ordinance will go into effect but Mayor Dan Pope says it could be as soon as June 1st.

TAGS
Lubbock bans abortions
Popular Posts
Have The Democrats Become The Party Of Intolerance?
Politicians Are Telling Lockdown Kate Brown That Her Dictatorship Has Limits
Human remains found during search for missing baby at a San Antonio Mobile Home Park
New Video, Trey Talks Corporate Threatening State Legislatures
Judge Wolff says Governor Abbott's allegations of abuse at immigrant holding center "completely false"