Luxury autos seized, suspects arrested in joint money laundering probe
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Jan 31, 2019 @ 12:46 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Law enforcement officers have seized millions of dollars and several luxury automobiles in raids today as part of a money-laundering investigation.

At least one home in the Champion Runs subdivision in the Stone Oak area and a couple of Northeast Side businesses were raided early this morning. At least two suspects were taken into custody and millions of dollars worth of assets were seized.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Agency and Internal Revenue Service conducted the year-long probe.

The vehicles seized in the raids include Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

