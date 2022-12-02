Luxury Brand Balenciaga Releases BDSM-Themed Ads Featuring Children

It’s not appropriate to teach kids a lot of stuff when it comes to sex, so why did one company decide it was a good idea to parade kids with sexualized props just so they could advertise? Balenciaga has been forced to apologize for an advertising campaign that featured young children posing with teddy bears that appeared to be dressed in BDSM costumes. In a statement on its website, the fashion label apologized for the campaign, saying it “deeply regrets” how it came across and that it “expressly disapproves of content which may be interpreted as offensive.” The Balenciaga fashion house promised Tuesday to take legal action against the parties who appeared behind an advertising campaign that featured young children posing with teddy bears that appeared to be dressed in BDSM costumes. For more information, Lars speaks with Barrington Martin II, who is the Co-National Director of the group Our America.