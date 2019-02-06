Lyft offers electric vehicle options for riders, drivers
By Associated Press
|
Feb 6, 2019 @ 10:42 AM
Lyft

NEW YORK (AP) — Lyft passengers will soon be able to request a ride in an electric or hybrid vehicle when they’re planning a trip.

The ride-hailing company is launching the feature first in Seattle and then in other cities. The option will show up when passengers are choosing between available Lyft vehicles and it will not be more expensive than taking a ride in a traditional vehicle.

Lyft Chief Operating Officer Jon McNeill says customers and drivers in the Pacific Northwest have been asking for greener vehicles.

Lyft is also rolling out electric vehicles in Seattle and Atlanta in its fleet of cars it rents to Lyft drivers who don’t own their own vehicles.

Uber launched a feature in June that notifies passengers if they’re in an electric vehicle.

