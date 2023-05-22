KTSA KTSA Logo

Lytle residents told to boil water before consumption while repairs are being made to water system

By Don Morgan
May 22, 2023 5:53AM CDT
Lytle residents told to boil water before consumption while repairs are being made to water system
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Residents in Lytle are being told to boil their water for the next couple of days.

The boil order was sent out early Sunday morning and it’s due to a major repair to the city’s water system.

It’s recommended that residents boil their water before drinking, brushing teeth and washing your hands and face.

The precautionary move is to ensure that all bacteria has been destroyed.

The city also recommends residents cold purchase bottled water of get their water from another suitable source.

The boil order is expected to be in place until Tuesday afternoon.

