M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’ opens nationally today

* Glass — The third and supposed final installment in in M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable series, which includes Unbreakable and Split, again features Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson reprising their roles as, respectively, the indestructible hero David Dunn and the physically fragile criminal genius Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass. Joining them is James McAvoy’s Split character, Kevin Wendell Crumb, aka The Horde — a man with nearly two dozen personalities, one of whom is the super-strong, homicidal Beast.

All three all end up in the care of Sarah Paulson’s Dr. Ellie Staple, a psychologist who specializes in treating patients who have what she says are delusions of being superheroes and villains. When Mr. Glass sets the Beast free, Dr. Staple learns she was very much mistaken. Rated PG-13.

