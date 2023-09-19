Machete attack land one man in hospital, SAPD

Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after two men were involved in a machete attack early Tuesday morning.

Police say the attack happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home on the Southwest Side. Investigators say a woman in her 40s had been hanging out with another man when her ex-boyfriend showed up and started an argument.

SAPD says one of the men pulled a machete and cut the other one several times. Over the course of the fight, the man pulling the machete was also cut.

Both men were later taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.