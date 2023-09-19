KTSA KTSA Logo

Machete attack land one man in hospital, SAPD

By Christian Blood
September 19, 2023 5:21AM CDT
Share
Machete attack land one man in hospital, SAPD
Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after two men were involved in a machete attack early Tuesday morning.

Police say the attack happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home on the Southwest Side. Investigators say a woman in her 40s had been hanging out with another man when her ex-boyfriend showed up and started an argument.

SAPD says one of the men pulled a machete and cut the other one several times. Over the course of the fight, the man pulling the machete was also cut.

Both men were later taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

More about:
machete attack
San Antonio Police Department

Popular Posts

1

Six suspected human smuggling guides arrested, DPS
2

San Antonio Police: Man with gunshot wound to the head found in car at Northwest side apartment complex
3

One dead, one hurt after shooting at apartment complex
4

SAPD: Kidnapped couple found safe, two suspects arrested and identified
5

Police: Couple kidnapped from home on San Antonio's Southwest side, 5 children left behind by kidnappers