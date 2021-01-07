Macy’s to close two San Antonio locations
The company sign hangs outside a Macy's department store at Flatiron Crossing mall Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Broomfield, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Macy’s announced they are going to close more than 100 stores in the next couple of years, including two in San Antonio.
The department store chain will start clearance sales at the Rolling Oaks Mall location and at Rivercenter.
Those locations will be closed in a few months and employees will either be transferred to other Macy’s stores in the area or they will receive a severance.
The other Macy’s locations in San Antonio are at The Shops at LaCantera, Ingram Park Mall, North Star Mall and South Park Mall.
Macy’s is also closing three other Texas locations in Denton, College Station and in Lewisville.