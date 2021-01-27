MAGA Patriot Party filing lists headquarters address in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Florida man has filed FEC paperwork to launch the MAGA Patriot Party National Committee, listing a Northwest Side San Antonio address as the headquarters.
The Statement of Organization filed by James Davis of Punta Gorda, Florida, shows the headquarters is located at 17806 W. Interstate 10, which is the Promenade One at Eilan office building near La Cantera Parkway.
Davis is listed as the custodian of records, treasurer and designated agent. The 57-year-old government worker and Marine veteran believes Republicans have abandoned him and other supporters of former President Trump.
“They either need to listen and hear our voice and represent what we’re saying, or we want to make sure we replace you with someone who will represent us,” Davis told News Channel 8 in Tampa Bay, Florida.
The Trump Campaign has disavowed the MAGA Patriot Party filing by Davis, which states its intentions to raise campaign contributions for Trump.
“If he’s exhausted or if he wants to take a break, that’s fine, but the American people won’t,” said Davis. “We’re going to continue to fight for him, we’re going to continue to organize and we’re going to be there for him when he’s ready to come and join us.”