“Magic Man” scammer sought by Seguin police has played similar tricks nationwide

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seguin Police said a thief using tricks to steal cash from a local Walmart has a reputation nationwide.
Police said a social media post about the “magician” who used sleight of hand to con employees out of $2,700 in two trips went viral and resonated with police departments in at least five other states.
“On January 10 and February 12, Seguin’s next David Blaine made a stop at Walmart for a quick magic show. Sadly, only he knew about the performance,” Seguin PD posted on Monday, noting the suspect was using a scam technique referred to commonly as quick change. “The suspect will count out the change showing the employee that he was short changed while he uses his other hand to pocket a portion of the money.”
Departments in Georgia, Tennessee, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia reported similar cases involving the same suspect sought by Seguin.
Police said the trickster has followed the same formula in the other scams. The suspect reportedly will enter the Walmart to make a wire transfer or return an expensive item, use sleight of hand to confuse the cashier while also distracting them.
“Thanks to everyone who shared our post,” Seguin police said in an update Friday. “We are working with multiple agencies on making an identification on the magic man.”
