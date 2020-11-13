Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Nevada

An earthquake rattled the western part of Nevada early Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported . The magnitude 5.5 quake struck at 1:13 a.m. local time about 20 miles southeast of the town of Mina at a depth of almost four miles.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Several more earthquakes, ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.4, occurred in the same area within the next half-hour, the USGS reported.

Just seconds after the 5.5 quake, the USGS reported a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in California, but the agency soon deleted that tweet.

The Nevada temblor comes six months after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck a remote area of the state. That early-morning earthquake was felt in neighboring states.

