      Weather Alert

Mahomes’ feet, arm lift Chiefs to Super Bowl over Titans

Associated Press
Jan 20, 2020 @ 3:59am

By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer
Patrick Mahomes tiptoed down the sideline for a game-turning touchdown, added three TD passes, and the Kansas City Chiefs made their first Super Bowl in a half-century by beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 for the AFC championship.

In two weeks in Miami, they will play San Francisco. Mahomes did his usual superb job passing, but it was his 27-yard tap dance down the left sideline late in the first half that gave the Chiefs their first lead.

From there, they outran the run-oriented Titans and star back Derrick Henry.

TAGS
AFC Championship game Kansas City Chiefs Tennessee Titans
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP