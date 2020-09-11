      Weather Alert

Mahomes leads Chiefs to 34-20 win over Texans

Associated Press
Sep 11, 2020 @ 4:46am

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and another score, and the Kansas City Chiefs began defense of their first championship in 50 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-20 on Thursday night.

The first game of the NFL season was played before a socially distanced crowd of about 17,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It also came after a series of videos and demonstrations by both teams designed to raise awareness of social justice initiatives.

