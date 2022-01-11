      Weather Alert

Mailbox break-ins reported in Shavano Park

Dennis Foley
Jan 11, 2022 @ 3:11pm

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — A series of community mailboxes were broken into in Shavano Park Monday and Tuesday.

Shavano Park police say Monday’s break-ins happened in the 300 block of Happy Trail — off of Northwest Military Highway near Huebner Road — while Tuesday’s break-ins happened in the 400 block of the same street.

Police are not currently sure if any mail had been stolen, through the postal service has been notified.  There are currently no witnesses or leads into who may have committed the crime, so police ask you to contact them at 210-492-9248 if you have any information that can help.

 

