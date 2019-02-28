Major closure along Loop 1604 this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Going to be on the northeast side this weekend?

You may want to avoid 1604 at Pat Booker Road.

TxDOT says they’re going to be working on a project to expand the mainlanes of Loop 1604 from IH-35 to FM 78. Part of the project includes demolishing the Pat Booker Road overpass.

In order to do that, crews will close down both lanes of Pat Booker at 1604. The closure is from 9 Friday night until 5 Monday morning.

Both lanes of 1604 are going to closed down in that area as well but only during the nighttime hours.

Follow this link for a map of the impacted area.

Watch this video to see how the completed project is going to look.