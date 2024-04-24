Major crash involving school bus closes section of Eastbound Highway 90 on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A major crash involving a school bus has traffic on the West Side at a standstill.

San Antonio police say the crash happened at around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Eastbound lanes of Highway 90 West near IH-35 and Nogalitos Street.

Police are still investigating how the crash happened but we have been told that no students were on the Pre-K school bus.

Reports from the scene indicate that two people were taken to the hospital with one of them in critical condition.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area altogether, as clearing the scene will take several hours.

Traffic delays of more than an hour are creating long backups for those driving into the city.

The San Antonio Fire Department says 12 units responded to the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates with our on-air traffic reports and on the traffic page of KTSA.com.