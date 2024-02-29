KTSA KTSA Logo

Major crash on San Antonio’s South Side creates backups in both lanes of I-37

By Don Morgan
February 29, 2024 7:41AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A major crash is tying up traffic on the South Side Thursday morning.

San Antonio Police say the crash was called in at around 6 a.m. at I-37 South at Fair Avenue where a driver crashed into a sign post.

Debris scattered across the highway which caused a second crash in the Northbound lanes of I-37.

Traffic is backed up for several miles in both directions as crews clear the wreckage.

The Northbound lanes have been cleared, but police say the Southbound lanes will be closed for an undisclosed amount of time since the crash involved a highway sign.

Check in for updates on the impact the crash is having on traffic at KTSA.com and on 550KTSA and FM 107.1.

