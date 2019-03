SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A major highway closure is planned for tonight.

There’s a post on the Schertz Police Department Facebook page alerting drivers of a full main lane closure of both lanes of IH-35 beginning at 9 tonight.

The closure is going to be in the area of FM 1103 where contractors will be pouring concrete for the new bridge. The existing 1103 bridge is going to be closed as well.

The highway will reopen at 6 Wednesday morning.