Major improvements in Seguin, McQueeney natural gas outage

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of Seguin said Thursday major improvements have been made in the effort to restore natural gas service to those affected by this week’s disruption.
The city said as of 4:30 p.m., 3,914 customers in Seguin and McQueeney had service restored — roughly 88 percent of those who had been affected.
CenterPoint Energy — the natural gas provider for the area — said technicians have been working overnight to get customers pilot light relit. Nearly 70 percent of those customers had service back overnight.
The company said it is returning to houses and businesses where no one was present during their first visit.
If an adult over the age of 18 is not at an address when a technician arrives, the company will leave a door hanger with instructions. For security purposes, all technicians and contractors have badges to ensure they are with CenterPoint Energy if you need verification.
CenterPoint Energy said the outage was caused by another company’s damage to its pipeline.