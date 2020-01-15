Major power outage knocks out lights in Boerne
UPDATE 1:13 p.m.:
The City of Boerne says about 75 percent of downed power lines have been reconnected and customers are beginning to have power restored.
ORIGINAL:
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of Boerne says it is working to correct a ‘major power outage’ affecting a large portion of the city Wednesday.
The city said its Menger Springs substation was impacted by the outage, though it is not clear what caused the outage. That impact is affecting LCRA, City of Boerne and Bandera Electric customers.
Bandera Electric says roughly 1,600 of its customers are without power.
The city says all three entities are working to fix the outage. No timeline for restoration was given.