SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An update on a major road closure that was planned for Thursday night.

Crews were going to shut down a section of IH-35 at 1103 in Schertz to do some work on the overpass.

The weather isn’t cooperating with that plan so the project has been postponed.

The Schertz Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the closure has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, March 6th and they will release more details soon.