Major San Antonio area highway closure planned for Thursday night
By Don Morgan
|
Feb 25, 2019 @ 5:10 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A major highway closure is planned for Thursday night and it’s likely to create some major traffic hassles.

The concrete will be poured for a new deck on the bridge that carries 1103 over IH 35 in Schertz.

That means the north and southbound lanes of 35 are going to be closed.

The closure will begin at 9 Thursday night and traffic will be forced onto the frontage roads.

Signs will be up to let you know when to exit.

Once the bridge deck is poured, they’ll reopen the highway. That should happen at around 6 o’clock Friday morning.

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Seguin selects a new Police Chief Commanders struggle following opening big play, fall to Fleet One dead, one hospitalized after Northwest Side fire Community Bible Church employee reportedly admits to “inappropriate behavior” with minors San Marcos teacher arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student Commanders head to San Diego in Week 1 rematch
Comments