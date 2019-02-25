Major San Antonio area highway closure planned for Thursday night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A major highway closure is planned for Thursday night and it’s likely to create some major traffic hassles.

The concrete will be poured for a new deck on the bridge that carries 1103 over IH 35 in Schertz.

That means the north and southbound lanes of 35 are going to be closed.

The closure will begin at 9 Thursday night and traffic will be forced onto the frontage roads.

Signs will be up to let you know when to exit.

Once the bridge deck is poured, they’ll reopen the highway. That should happen at around 6 o’clock Friday morning.