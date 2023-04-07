KTSA KTSA Logo

Make Me A ‘Pizza Promise’

By Jack Riccardi
April 7, 2023 2:58PM CDT
If you are ready to up your pizza game in S.A., here are the places to try (and not a definitive list, but some of my “go-to” pizza joints)

  • Julian’s (3 locations, julianspizzeria.com)
  • Florio’s 7701 Broadway
  • Little Italy, 824 Afterglow (Blanco Rd. and West Ave.)
  • Barbaro 2720 McCullough
  • Trilogy 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy.
  • Chicago’s 5525 Blanco Rd.
  • Maar’s 14218 Nacogdoches Rd.
  • Big Lou’s 2048 S. WW White Rd.

OK, make me the promise that you’ll expand your pizza horizons? Let me know what you find and fall for!

