Make Me A ‘Pizza Promise’

Source: YouTube

If you are ready to up your pizza game in S.A., here are the places to try (and not a definitive list, but some of my “go-to” pizza joints)

Julian’s (3 locations, julianspizzeria.com)

Florio’s 7701 Broadway

Little Italy, 824 Afterglow (Blanco Rd. and West Ave.)

Barbaro 2720 McCullough

Trilogy 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy.

Chicago’s 5525 Blanco Rd.

Maar’s 14218 Nacogdoches Rd.

Big Lou’s 2048 S. WW White Rd.

OK, make me the promise that you’ll expand your pizza horizons? Let me know what you find and fall for!