Make Me A ‘Pizza Promise’
April 7, 2023 2:58PM CDT
If you are ready to up your pizza game in S.A., here are the places to try (and not a definitive list, but some of my “go-to” pizza joints)
- Julian’s (3 locations, julianspizzeria.com)
- Florio’s 7701 Broadway
- Little Italy, 824 Afterglow (Blanco Rd. and West Ave.)
- Barbaro 2720 McCullough
- Trilogy 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy.
- Chicago’s 5525 Blanco Rd.
- Maar’s 14218 Nacogdoches Rd.
- Big Lou’s 2048 S. WW White Rd.
OK, make me the promise that you’ll expand your pizza horizons? Let me know what you find and fall for!
