Make sure inflatable Santa doesn’t fly away

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA) – A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 this morning and that’s when a Wind Advisory will go into effect for all of South Central Texas.

We’re expecting sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. That’s strong enough to blow around trash cans and lawn decorations, including inflatable Santa Clauses and snowmen. The wind advisory will remain in effect through this evening.

Snow could mix with rain in parts of the northern Hill Country tonight. The greatest chances for snow will be across Burnet and Llano Counties, where up to 1″ of snow accumulation is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.