Make sure inflatable Santa doesn’t fly away
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Dec 13, 2018 @ 7:10 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA) – A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 this morning and that’s when a Wind Advisory will go into effect for all of South Central Texas.

We’re expecting sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. That’s strong enough to blow around trash cans and lawn decorations, including inflatable Santa Clauses and snowmen. The wind advisory will remain in effect through this evening.

Snow could mix with rain in parts of the northern Hill Country tonight. The greatest chances for snow will be across Burnet and Llano Counties, where up to 1″ of snow accumulation is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

snow on street corner Parts of the Hill Country could see snow, increased fire danger Thursday Burglars use rental box truck to steal ATM from Walmart Store Julian Castro takes a step toward a possible White House run Google releases top San Antonio search queries for 2018 San Antonio’s Fiesta River Parade Announces Grand Marshal and Parade Theme Railroad work shuts down DeZavala Road this weekend
Comments