Making A Law vs. Writing a Letter to Santa

A close-up photo of police lights by night

It’s sad that we have to explain this to some of our fellow alleged adults.

When you were a kid, you wrote a letter to Santa, telling the big guy (not Hunter’s big guy, the OTHER big guy) what you’d like to have in your stocking.

Then you grew up, and bought stuff with money from a job. Am I going too fast?

Anyway, I saw a guy named Tyler on Twitter, who had his pic taken with a lifted pickup truck that really put him the kind of bad mood that a venti pumpkin spice latte just won’t alleviate. He captioned it by saying that he’s “average height, 5’9”, and “this vehicle should be illegal”.

When did “I don’t like this” turn into “this should be illegal”?

Personally, I don’t want a lifted truck, so I don’t drive one. That’s all the action I needed to take on that matter.

I must be doing something wrong, because I never have a day so free and empty that I can just go around and find things over which I wish to write a new law. But you have to figure that the “Tylers” of the world are no longer able to make mask-shaming videos at supermarkets, so they had to find something to do, and apparently truck-shaming is it.

Why do I just know that Tyler is perfectly willing to suggest that the power of the state enforce his personal preferences, but he’d run like Brian Stelter from a Stairmaster if said owner of the truck asked him what he was doing. Why not go confront the owner?

Well, we know why.

It’s also puzzling that so many of the same people who passionately wanted to defund the police in recent years are the same folks who never met a new law they didn’t like. So, who’ll be measuring the trucks if not some sort of policing entity?

New laws are not the grownup version of your Santa letter.