Malnourished horses taken from Von Ormy property. Owner charged with animal cruelty

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Eight starving horses have been removed from a property in Von Ormy where they were found starving and with no water.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office had received reports of the mistreated horses and when they executed a search warrant, they found the horses with no water and very little food.
Sheriff Javier Salazar says some of the horses were so desperate for food that they had been chewing on wooden fence post.
“There was no grass to speak of. The horses were very, very skinny. One of them couldn’t even get up from the ground.”
The horses have been taken to Meadow Haven Horse Rescue. The sheriff says they are showing signs of improvement.
Deputies took the owner into custody Wednesday. They’ve charged 62 year old Stephen David Olsen with 10 counts of animal cruelty. The two additional charges are because two of the horses are pregnant.
Olsen apparently said he was having a hard time caring for the horses. They are all 3 to 5 years old.