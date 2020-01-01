      Weather Alert

Man, 14-yr-old girl killed in hit and run on New Year’s Day

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 1, 2020 @ 11:37am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- A 14-yr-old girl and a 31-yr-old man were killed in a hit and run accident around 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day in San Antonio’s West  Side. 

Police say a  man was backing out of a driveway in the 3400 block of Poplar St. when the vehicle was hit by a Chevy Silverado  traveling about 100-120 miles per hour.

The 31-yr-old man was killed and the teen was ejected when the vehicle spun around and burst into flames after being struck by the truck. Family members rescued a 1 yr-old girl and a 5-yr-old boy from the burning vehicle. They were transported to a hospital with second degree burns to the face and upper body.

The Silverado  kept traveling east on Poplar St. due to the sheer impact, hitting a fence and a utility pole before coming to a stop on 25th St.

Two Hispanic males abandoned the Silverado and ran from the scene. The San Antonio Police Department’s Eagle helicopter helped search for the suspects, but they were not found. The investigation continues.

 

 

