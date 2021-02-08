Man, 6-yr-old wounded in shooting at church event in San Antonio
SAN ANTONiO (KTSA News) – A man and a 6-year-old boy have been shot at a church event in San Antonio’s East Side
Police Chief William McManus says a man drove into the parking lot of the Greater Faith Institutional Church on Martin Luther King Drive with his girlfriend and their young son Sunday afternoon when they were ambushed. A man waiting under a tree walked up to the vehicle and opened fire, critically wounding the driver and shooting the 6-year-old boy in the shoulder. The woman was injured by shattered glass.
The gunman was seen running barefoot through the neighborhood.
McManus says it was not a random shooting . He believes the shooting was gang related and the driver was the intended target. The driver was in critical condition. The child is expected to recover.