      Weather Alert

Man, 6-yr-old wounded in shooting at church event in San Antonio

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 7, 2021 @ 10:17pm

SAN ANTONiO (KTSA News) – A man and a 6-year-old boy have been shot at a church event in San Antonio’s East Side

Police Chief William McManus says a man drove into the parking lot of the Greater Faith Institutional Church on Martin Luther King Drive with his girlfriend and their young son Sunday afternoon when they were ambushed. A man waiting under a tree walked up to the vehicle and opened fire, critically wounding the driver and shooting the 6-year-old boy in the shoulder. The woman was injured by shattered glass.

The gunman was seen running barefoot  through the neighborhood.

McManus says it was not  a random shooting . He believes the shooting was gang related and the driver was the intended target. The driver was in critical condition. The child is expected to recover.

TAGS
Child Shot church shooting Greater Faith Institutional Church William McManus
Popular Posts
Blizzard to bury Northeast in feet of snow
Should Legitimate Journalists Give China Joe A Press-Room Crib Sheet?
Newborn found as crews tear down homeless camp under San Antonio highway
How Is ANTIFA Destroying Democracy?
Man robs two New Braunfels convenience stores in 20 minutes