Man accepts 5-year plea deal in intoxication manslaughter case

By Christian Blood
May 10, 2023 12:35PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Rather than going to trial and risking a possible 20-year prison sentence if found guilty of intoxication manslaughter, a man is accepting a five-year plea deal.

Robert Lee Collett, Jr. was accused of crashing his pickup truck into another car in November 2020, but the woman driving the car, Sylvia Santov, did not survive the crash.

Collett was accused of speeding during the crash, and officers at the scene said Collett appeared to be intoxicated.

The five-year sentence was handed down Monday.

